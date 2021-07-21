Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $74.17 Million Holdings in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,412,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608,695 shares during the period. Solid Biosciences comprises about 0.9% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 12.16% of Solid Biosciences worth $74,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,974,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,139 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 2,665.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 673,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 649,544 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $334.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLDB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.