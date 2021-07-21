Perceptive Advisors LLC Purchases 230,000 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 83.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 506,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $23,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.78.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $35,078.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,250 shares in the company, valued at $857,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Orenstein sold 6,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $876,815.00. Insiders sold 233,868 shares of company stock worth $13,204,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

