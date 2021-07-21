Performance Food Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 38,937 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,848% compared to the average daily volume of 1,321 call options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

