Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,725,893.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $261,125.60. Insiders have sold 39,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,294,803 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $245.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.43, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $162.60 and a one year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Susquehanna raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.18.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

