Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 75,863.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 349,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,870,000 after purchasing an additional 348,971 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,574 shares of company stock valued at $111,793,806 in the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $355.81 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of -1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.17.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.71.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

