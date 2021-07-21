Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $544,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 928.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,289.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,313,342 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,839,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,055,000 after purchasing an additional 738,620 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,530,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,314,000 after purchasing an additional 582,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,065,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,068,000 after buying an additional 65,655 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $102.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.20.

