Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $592,000 Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2,552.7% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 14,729 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $581,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $119.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.38. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.56 and a fifty-two week high of $122.00.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

