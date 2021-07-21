Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after buying an additional 1,772,656 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,130,533.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,095 shares of company stock valued at $16,351,387 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.10.

USB stock opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.46. The company has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

