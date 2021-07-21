Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 877 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 283,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after buying an additional 71,531 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cloudflare by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,569,000 after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET stock opened at $107.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $111.97.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $3,625,970.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $5,418,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,080,939 shares of company stock valued at $97,156,155 over the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NET shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.44.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.