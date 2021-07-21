Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 62.6% over the last three years.
Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.18. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $5.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
