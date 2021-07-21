Persimmon (LON:PSN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,925.98 ($38.23). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 2,897 ($37.85), with a volume of 605,078 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,261.38 ($42.61).

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.57 billion and a PE ratio of 14.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,166.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.76%. Persimmon’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

Persimmon Company Profile (LON:PSN)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

