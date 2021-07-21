Peter Bauer Sells 17,500 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $947,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $409,275.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $914,375.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $381,300.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $810,950.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $324,375.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $779,275.00.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.80. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MIME shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.73.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

