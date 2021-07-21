Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda Sells 18,746 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 18,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $665,483.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TEVA opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,603,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,673,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,054.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,788,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,700 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

