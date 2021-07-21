Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.82.

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. First Command Bank grew its position in Phillips 66 by 488.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 6.5% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,887. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.