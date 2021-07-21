Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Short Interest Update

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 990,600 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the June 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. Photronics has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.70 million, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Photronics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $485,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $788,189 in the last 90 days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the first quarter worth $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Photronics by 104.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Photronics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

