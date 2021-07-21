Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC decreased its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 367.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 31,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.32.

NYSE PHR opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -85.31 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.95.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $862,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,221 shares of company stock worth $6,954,449 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

