Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phunware Inc. provides cloud platform for mobile. It offers software, solutions, data and services for brands. Phunware Inc., formerly known as Stellar Acquisition III Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Phunware in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of Phunware stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. Phunware has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 917.94% and a negative net margin of 339.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Phunware will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phunware news, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $39,196.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,497.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $148,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,156 shares in the company, valued at $108,934.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Phunware in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Phunware in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Phunware in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Phunware in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Phunware in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

