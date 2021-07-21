Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Cut to $204.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $204.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PXD. TD Securities raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.88.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $138.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.98. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

