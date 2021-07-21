Piper Sandler Comments on Confluent, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Confluent in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens forecasts that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Confluent’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Get Confluent alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.40 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Confluent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

CFLT opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. Confluent has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $57.99.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.