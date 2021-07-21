Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s current price.

DOCS opened at $54.67 on Monday. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42.

In other Doximity news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Spain acquired 775,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

