PIXEL (PXL) Market Capitalization Hits $1.96 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 47.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. In the last week, PIXEL has traded 52.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $819.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,979.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.53 or 0.01340035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.69 or 0.00380534 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00079376 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003509 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.