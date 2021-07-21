Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 454,929 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,553,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,929 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.19% of NCR worth $58,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NCR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,963,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,038,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NCR by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,008,000 after acquiring an additional 952,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NCR by 1,535.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,607,000 after acquiring an additional 839,849 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

In other NCR news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $44.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,126. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.68. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 1.80.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Equities analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.