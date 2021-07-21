Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 291.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,421,430 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $64,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,081,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in uniQure by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 42.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after buying an additional 701,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,988.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $119,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,700 shares of company stock valued at $757,952 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of uniQure stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.92. 1,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,524. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. uniQure’s revenue was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that uniQure will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on uniQure in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.15.

uniQure Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.