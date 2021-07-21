Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 55.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,024,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,272,477 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $86,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 80.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.02. The stock had a trading volume of 162,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,016,346. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.64. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.76 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $100.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

