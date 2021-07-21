Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 196.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,813,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201,301 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 0.5% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $117,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $767,548,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,500,000 after buying an additional 3,918,666 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $174,332,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,823,000 after buying an additional 2,519,734 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 19,496 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $1,288,490.64. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.53. The company had a trading volume of 128,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407,524. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $77.99. The company has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

