Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 238,600 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 998.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares during the quarter. Align Technology comprises approximately 0.7% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of Align Technology worth $142,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,300,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,954,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after buying an additional 327,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,778,000 after buying an additional 286,607 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 667,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,648,000 after buying an additional 190,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.64.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,896 shares of company stock worth $18,146,757 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $610.66. 6,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 103.58, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $600.79. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.83 and a 1 year high of $653.86.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

