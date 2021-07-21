Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 714,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,220,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.39% of Seagen as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

SGEN traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,869. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.14. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,585,199.96. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $111,362.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,847 shares of company stock valued at $18,052,375. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.92.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

