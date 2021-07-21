Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 12,716 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Ferro acquired 35,937 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $571,757.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,428 shares in the company, valued at $197,729.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GHL opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $291.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $20.09.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 83.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

GHL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

