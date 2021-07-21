Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 619.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Vicor were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vicor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,233,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 958,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,405,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1,364.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,418,000 after buying an additional 607,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,552,000 after buying an additional 25,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,085,000 after buying an additional 47,165 shares during the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor stock opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.90 and a fifty-two week high of $109.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,898,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,716,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $836,847.18. Insiders sold a total of 120,965 shares of company stock valued at $8,642,434 in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VICR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

