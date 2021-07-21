Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $53,000 Stock Position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OPY opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $538.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $55.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.78.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $373.28 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

In other Oppenheimer news, CFO Jeffrey J. Alfano sold 26,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,335,961.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,438.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 18,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $902,620.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

