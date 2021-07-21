Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $51,000 in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLAY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,211,000 after buying an additional 1,502,724 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $25,967,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $16,283,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,170.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,567,000 after buying an additional 530,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $11,923,000. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $2,303,389.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,185.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 11,800 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $513,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,411 shares of company stock worth $5,579,387 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.32.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.74. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The business’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.