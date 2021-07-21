Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $56,000 Investment in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

PDM stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.