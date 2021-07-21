Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $45,000 Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Triumph Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 48,748 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Triumph Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Triumph Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Triumph Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Triumph Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Triumph Group stock opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 3.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $22.71.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.