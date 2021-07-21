Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,602.50 ($20.94). Polymetal International shares last traded at GBX 1,568 ($20.49), with a volume of 933,142 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,821 ($23.79).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,053.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41. The company has a market cap of £7.43 billion and a PE ratio of 9.59.

In other Polymetal International news, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,560 ($20.38) per share, for a total transaction of £20,280 ($26,495.95).

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

