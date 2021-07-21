PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $205.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PPG. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

PPG Industries stock opened at $158.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $105.94 and a 1-year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

