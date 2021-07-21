PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.400-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PPG Industries also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PPG opened at $158.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $105.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 30.53%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Societe Generale upped their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.75.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

