PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Holdings Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 593,789 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PPL were worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of PPL by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

PPL stock opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

