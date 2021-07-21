Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Trading Down 7%

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s stock price was down 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 31,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,491,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

PGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.85 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $854,227.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,290,389 shares in the company, valued at $215,594,073.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $59,053.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,999.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,870,277 shares of company stock worth $20,691,610 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Precigen by 1,422.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 802,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Precigen by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,816,000 after buying an additional 726,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Precigen during the first quarter worth $2,245,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Precigen by 1,280.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 496,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 460,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Precigen during the fourth quarter worth $4,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

