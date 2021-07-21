Precision Drilling (PDS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Precision Drilling to post earnings of ($3.73) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Precision Drilling to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PDS opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $432.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $44.52.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDS. TD Securities cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC lowered Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

