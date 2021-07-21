Precision Drilling (PDS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Precision Drilling to post earnings of ($3.73) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Precision Drilling to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:PDS opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $432.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $44.52.
Precision Drilling Company Profile
Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.
Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.