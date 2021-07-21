Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 34.42%.

Shares of PFBC stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $57.63. 40 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,396. The company has a market capitalization of $867.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.51. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

