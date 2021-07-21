Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at $46,533,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 10.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,116,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,881,000 after acquiring an additional 669,785 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Premier by 105.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 651,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,060,000 after acquiring an additional 334,296 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Premier by 52.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,883,000 after acquiring an additional 302,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Premier by 16.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,824,000 after acquiring an additional 249,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PINC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.86. 530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,240. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.25. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

