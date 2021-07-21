Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 788.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,538,688 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $119,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TECK. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $26.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0404 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

TECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.