Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $112.07 Million Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,168,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 504,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in NOV were worth $112,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOV. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NOV by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.30.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

