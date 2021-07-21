Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $116.40 Million Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,541,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 996,804 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.97% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $116,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FR. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $243,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,052,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,800,000 after purchasing an additional 202,923 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,463,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FR. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.25. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $55.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

In related news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.