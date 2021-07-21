Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 24.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894,934 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $106,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTDR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

