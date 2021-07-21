Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 249,279 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.37% of Teladoc Health worth $104,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.56.

In related news, CFO David Travers sold 248,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,966,860.00. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $1,564,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at $75,841,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 299,884 shares of company stock worth $13,100,386 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $154.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 0.27. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

