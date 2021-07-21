Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 11,011 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 11,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 6.86% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $123,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $300,532,000 after purchasing an additional 61,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,970 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 15.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $20,470,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $334.00 to $331.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of VRTS opened at $258.21 on Wednesday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $300.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a current ratio of 23.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.57.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $187.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 32.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

