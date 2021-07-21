Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 162,753 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,025,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 162,753 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.25% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $109,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 98,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 27,201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6,965.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 68,258 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 508,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after buying an additional 20,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 167.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,911,000 after buying an additional 1,031,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

KTOS opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 159.13 and a beta of 0.76. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $379,411.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $65,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,435 shares of company stock worth $3,177,864. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.