Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 58,143 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,156,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,143 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $102,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1,909.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period.

PTCT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.71. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.99.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

