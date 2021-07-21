Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 5,589 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 48,618 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 408,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 580,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 54,198 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at $3,736,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

PBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of PBI opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.29 and a beta of 2.71. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 107.74% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

